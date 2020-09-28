Stars help Teenage Cancer Trust raise funds after gigs were axed

Footage of stars from Ed Sheeran to The Cure will go online to help the Teenage Cancer Trust raise funds after gigs were cancelled amid the pandemic.

The charity’s sold-out shows, in what would have been its 20th anniversary year, were due to start on the first day of lockdown and raise more than £1 million.

Now performers from over the years, including The Who, Sir Paul McCartney, Noel Gallagher, Paul Weller, and Stereophonics, have given permission for the charity to show live performances from their previous gigs and waived any fees.

Sir Paul McCartney performs at a Teenage Cancer Trust gig (Yui Mok/PA)

Organisers said the footage, filmed on the night, has not been shown before.

The streaming content will be free, but fans are urged to donate to “provide a lifeline for teenagers with cancer”.

Stars have also donated items to a raffle to raise extra funds.

The Who’s Roger Daltrey, Teenage Cancer Trust patron, said: “So here we are, six months into one of the strangest times in living memory, where everyone has had some sense of what isolation, even for short periods, can do to the state of our mental health.

“Without the environment and services that Teenage Cancer Trust provide within our NHS, specifically for this age group, isolation throughout their lengthy treatments becomes a strong possibility.

The Who’s Roger Daltrey (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“Through Teenage Cancer Trust, the UK has led the world in recognising the specific issues that this age group with cancer suffer, please donate generously to make sure this vital work continues through these difficult times.”

Charity chief executive Kate Collins said: “The music industry has always been one of Teenage Cancer Trust’s strongest supporters. This year, our toughest yet, is no exception and we’re immensely grateful for this incredible donation from some of the world’s biggest icons.

“Without dedicated support, young people with cancer can find that their unique needs are unseen, invisible and unmet.

“Fears about the future, as treatment takes its toll, are exacerbated by the isolation many face, and these have been heightened by the current pandemic. They need us now more than ever.”

The streaming, at https://www.youtube.com/TCTUnseen, runs from October 8-18 and starts with Sheeran’s performance from 2017. Donations can be made at https://teenagecancertrust.org/unseen-donate