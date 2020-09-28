Sienna Miller says Chadwick Boseman gave her some of his pay for 21 Bridges

Sienna Miller has said Chadwick Boseman gave her part of his pay for 21 Bridges, telling her it was what she “deserved” to be paid.

The Black Panther star died last month aged 43 following a private four-year fight against colon cancer.

Miller told Empire that Boseman had been “really active” in getting her to sign up to star in the film, which was released last year.

Sienna Miller (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“He was a fan of my work, which was thrilling, because it was reciprocated from me to him, 10-fold,” she said.

Miller said she asked to be paid “a number that the studio wouldn’t get to”, adding that she was reluctant to work on the crime thriller anyway because it was at an inconvenient time.

Boseman “ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I asked for”, Miller said.

“He said that that was what I deserved to be paid.”

(Ian West/PA)

Miller added it was “about the most astounding thing” she had ever experienced, adding: “That kind of thing just doesn’t happen.

“He said, ‘You’re getting paid what you deserve, and what you’re worth’.

“It’s just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully.”