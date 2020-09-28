Ofcom receives 235 complaints over Amanda Holden’s Britain’s Got Talent outfit

Ofcom has received 235 complaints over a dress worn during Britain’s Got Talent by Amanda Holden.

The judge, 49, was criticised on social media for wearing a low-cut dress in the latest semi-final of the ITV programme.

She wore a blue gown when she appeared alongside Ashley Banjo, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams on Saturday.

?? BGT tonight 8pm @itv! So excited for a show full of incredible acts and we get to see a theatre show (finally!) with a performance from the cast of Hairspray ? #BGT pic.twitter.com/hn1iy020hQ — Amanda Holden (@AmandaHolden) September 26, 2020

A total of 277 people complained to the broadcasting watchdog over Saturday’s episode, with 235 relating directly to Holden’s dress.

The star has previously been the subject of complaints to Ofcom because of her outfits.

Last year she defended her clothing choices, saying she was “mindful” of the way she looked.

She told Hello! magazine: “There’s no way I’d step out in my pyjamas or rock up without a lash.

“To preserve my own sense of dignity, I always try to look good.

“My nan Ethel used to tell me, ‘Never let your husband see you without lipstick’.

“I’m very mindful of how I look when I go out – which is just as well as I get photographed every day.”

Last week Ofcom said it had received more than 1,900 complaints over the Britain’s Got Talent episode which saw Alesha Dixon wear a Black Lives Matter necklace.

The broadcasting watchdog said the vast majority related to the judge’s choice of jewellery, which featured the letters BLM in gold.