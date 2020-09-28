New Top Gear to showcase beauty of UK, says Chris Harris

The stars of Top Gear made the most of filming the new series in the UK, with the coronavirus pandemic scuppering any travel plans, one of the presenters has said.

The show, hosted by Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris, returns next month and has moved from BBC Two to BBC One.

Harris said: “When we were filming, with the three of us since lockdown, it’s all been done in the UK – it feels like the right thing to do. This helps centre the show a bit.”

As the new series of #TopGear approaches, take a look at some of the motors the boys have got their hands on. From retro exotica like the Ferrari F40 and Jaguar XJ220, to the all-electric and totally desirable Honda e – there's plenty to eyeball on @BBCOne next Sunday… pic.twitter.com/ETHGTwZdKs — Top Gear (@BBC_TopGear) September 27, 2020

He told the PA news agency: “We’ve been going abroad doing increasingly outrageous things in crazy places for a long time.

“I think it’s a good thing to reset, come back to the UK – it’s a British car show after all.”

He said: “To re-centre, come back to the UK, demonstrate how beautiful this country is and what variety of places and locations we’ve got is a good thing.

“And then hopefully, when a vaccine comes along and the world gets back to normal in a year’s time we go and do some more travelling.”

Advertising

Harris said the hosts were “over the moon” to discover the show had moved to BBC One.

“We feel like we’re on a bit of a roll at the moment. We’re happy,” he added.

Top Gear airs on BBC One from October 4 at 8pm.