Jodie Comer’s Killing Eve pyjamas to be sold in charity auction

Pyjamas worn by Jodie Comer in Killing Eve and Paul Mescal’s football shirt from Normal People will be sold in a charity auction.

An axe used by Thor in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame is also up for sale and is estimated to fetch between £15,000 and £20,000.

Proceeds from the auction will go towards Bafta’s charitable work.

(Bonhams/PA)

The pyjamas worn by Comer’s character Villanelle are valued at £1,500 to £2,000, while Mescal’s signed shirt is valued at between £300 and £400.

A Sith trooper helmet used in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker is also going under the hammer with a price estimate of between £20,000 and £30,000.

Other pieces of memorabilia and props have been donated to the charity sale by stars including Richard Curtis, Naomie Harris, Joana Lumley and Dame Helen Mirren.

Paul Mescal in Normal People (Enda Bowe/PA)

Advertising

Bafta chief executive Amanda Berry praised the “incredible generosity” of those who had donated items to the auction.

She added: “We know that talent is everywhere but opportunity is not, and all funds raised will go towards Bafta’s year-round learning and talent development programmes, which exist to give talented individuals from all parts of our society every opportunity to flourish and ensure our industries are open to all.”

The auction is taking place on October 13 at Bonhams in central London.