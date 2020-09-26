Singer wins spot on Britain’s Got Talent final

Britain’s Got Talent judges have sent singer and pianist Jon Courtenay straight through to the show’s final.

The latest semi-final in the ITV series saw eight acts perform for Alesha Dixon, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Ashley Banjo.

They sent Courtenay, 46, from Manchester, to the final after he performed his own song about his childhood.

Walliams said it was “so personal” and “brilliant” while Dixon said the “magical” performance made her tearful and “ticks every single box”.

Holden told him he would be worthy of the top prize, adding: “After the year we’ve had, you will be an amazing, brilliant winner.”

After learning of his success, the singer, pianist and comedian quipped that “it wasn’t meant to get this far!”

And he added: “Now I’ve got to write something else, a love song to my favourite television duo, Phil and Holly,” he joked to Ant and Dec.

“It sounds so flippant to say I wasn’t expecting it but for so many reasons I wasn’t expecting it,” he added.

The show also saw young dancers Billy and Chantelle, from Birmingham, and the Chineke! Junior Orchestra perform.

Katherine and Joe O’Malley, from Manchester, attempted to impress the judges as Elsa and Olaf from Frozen 2.

But Joe, as Olaf, fell over and Holden told Katherine: “I wonder whether you should consider going solo!”

South African singer Belinda Davids got a better response from judges for her powerful performance of I Have Nothing by Whitney Houston.

Kevin Quantum, from Edinburgh, performed a magic trick using science while 14-year-old Jasper Cherry, from Lancashire, carried out a series of magic tricks using a mobile phone.

The show also featured a spooky performance from contortionist Papi Flex, from Belgium, on film.

Viewers were told that “unfortunately, due to last minute quarantine changes, (he) couldn’t be here with us today.”

Viewers can also vote for another act to go through to the final.