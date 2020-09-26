Amanda Holden Britain’s Got Talent dress sparks controversy

Amanda Holden sparked criticism by wearing a plunging dress on Britain’s Got Talent.

The judge, 49, donned a low-cut blue gown in the latest semi-final when she appeared alongside Ashley Banjo, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.

Some thought she was showing a little too much for a family show.

Who do you think could be the winner of @bgt 2020? ?? pic.twitter.com/hYK0M27A5H — Amanda Holden (@AmandaHolden) September 26, 2020

The star has previously been the subject of complaints to Ofcom because of her revealing outfits.

On Saturday night, one viewer wrote on Twitter: “Can Amanda Holden please wear some more appropriate clothing for BGT.

“It is a family show and week after week the outfits (and they are stunning) just show more and more! It’s not appropriate especially as its our favourite show!”

?? BGT tonight 8pm @itv! So excited for a show full of incredible acts and we get to see a theatre show (finally!) with a performance from the cast of Hairspray ? #BGT pic.twitter.com/hn1iy020hQ — Amanda Holden (@AmandaHolden) September 26, 2020

Another added: “Did my eyes deceive me or was Amanda Holden flashing?”

Some were all in favour of the outfit, writing that the judge looked “utterly stunning”.

Last year, Holden told the Mail On Sunday’s You magazine: “I love it that people are still talking about my tired old breasts and I’m nearly 50!”

Can Amanda Holden please wear some more appropriate clothing for bgt…. it is a family show and week after week he outfits (and they are stunning) just show more and more! It's not appropriate especially as its our favourite show! — Laura Jenkins (@LauraJenkins14) September 26, 2020

Eight contestants compete for a spot in the final in the episode of the ITV show.