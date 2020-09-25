Menu

This Is Us actress Mandy Moore shares baby news

Moore married singer Taylor Goldsmith in 2018.

Mandy Moore

This Is Us star Mandy Moore has announced she is expecting her first child – a boy – with singer husband Taylor Goldsmith.

The actress revealed the news on Instagram, sharing three black-and-white pictures including one showing Goldsmith’s hand resting on her belly.

She captioned the post: “Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021.”

Moore, 36, first found fame as a teenage pop star and has since forged a successful on-screen career, appearing on both the big and small screen.

She has earned widespread critical acclaim for playing Rebecca Pearson in drama This Is Us, including Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

Moore, who was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in March last year, began dating 35-year-old Goldsmith in 2015.

They tied the knot in 2018.

Moore was previously married to the singer Ryan Adams, who she later accused of being emotionally abusive.

