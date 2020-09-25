Sonny Jay joins Dancing On Ice: I don’t want to be a meme

Capital Radio DJ Sonny Jay has signed up for Dancing On Ice.

Jay, 27, is the latest name to join the ITV show, which also features Myleene Klass, Denise Van Outen and Jason Donovan.

He told his Capital Radio co-hosts: “I’m so excited, I don’t know how I kept it a secret.”

Jay, who auditioned on Britain’s Got Talent with his band before joining Capital, added: “I don’t want to fall over, not in front of the nation. I don’t want to be a meme the next day!”

It comes after Neighbours-turned-musical star Donovan confirmed his signing.

“My daughter Molly is very excited about me doing shapes on the dancefloor, or maybe not… depending on how it goes,!” he told This Morning.

Soap actress Faye Brookes and Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant will also take part in the show, which returns to ITV in the new year.

The news is out !! I am delighted to announce I am taking part in @dancingonice I’ve always loved my winter sports, skiing, skating, snowboarding… I quite like my après ski as well ! I can’t wait to get on the ice, have some fun and bring a big smile to everyone’s face in 2021! pic.twitter.com/6QxS4xFfRO — Jason Donovan (@JDonOfficial) September 24, 2020

Klass was the first star to be unveiled, announcing the news on Instagram, and saying: “Guess who won’t be holding the coats at the side of the rink anymore! I am so, so excited to be joining the cast of Dancing On Ice.

“My girls have always wanted me to do this but I’ve always been too scared someone will skate over my fingers!

“Anyway, I want to make them proud and show them I’m up for a challenge when completely out of my comfort zone but most of all, I want a bum like JLo.”

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return as presenters and the expert panel of Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo will resume their roles as judges.