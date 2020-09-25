Rapper Tory Lanez responds to claims he shot Megan Thee Stallion

Rapper Tory Lanez has denied Megan Thee Stallion’s accusation that he shot her in the feet following a party in the Hollywood Hills.

Megan Thee Stallion shared an Instagram video last month claiming Tory Lanez was the one who pulled the trigger and left her needing surgery.

Canadian Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a concealed weapon on the morning of the incident in July but released on bail.

There is a time to stay silent . And a time to speak ….. I said all I could say on this … ALL PLATFORMS … ….. #DAYSTAR … I’ll be back to y’all soon …. respectfully …. pic.twitter.com/rC7oAotwfR — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) September 25, 2020

He has not been charged with an offence relating to the alleged shooting and the Los Angeles Police Department say the case remains under investigation.

Peterson, 28, said it was time to break his silence and released a 17-track album titled Daystar on Friday, and on one song accuses Megan Thee Stallion of trying to frame him.

The song Money Over Fallouts opens with media commentary over the case and condemnation of Peterson.

“I’m done with this, you gotta know the truth,” he raps, before saying Megan Thee Stallion’s “people” are “trying to frame me for a shooting”.

Advertising

He later asks how “you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons?”

Peterson was criticised on social media for the timing of his new music.

There has been a renewed focus on the mistreatment of black women in the US amid anger over the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police.

Megan Thee Stallion first directly accused Peterson of shooting her in August, saying in an Instagram Live video: “Yes … Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and people to these blogs lying. Stop lying!”

Advertising

Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized. — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 17, 2020

In earlier videos, Megan Thee Stallion had broken down while recalling the incident, telling fans she had to undergo surgery to have the bullets removed from her feet.

She described it as “the worst experience of my life” but said she felt fortunate not to be more seriously hurt.

The Houston rapper, 25, has enjoyed a hugely successful year and is one of the brightest rising stars in hip-hop.

Her single Savage was an international hit, with Beyonce featuring on a remix in April. This week Megan Thee Stallion featured on Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world list.

She is yet to respond to Peterson’s denial.