Kylie Minogue hails boyfriend for ‘rescuing’ her when she was ill

Kylie Minogue has heaped praise on boyfriend Paul ­Solomons for sticking by her side when she fell ill on tour.

The pop superstar, 52, has been dating Solomons since 2018 after being being introduced by mutual friends following her split from British actor Joshua Sasse.

Minogue later compared her heartbreak from the Sasse split as similar to a “nervous breakdown”.

Kylie Minogue has opened up on her personal life as she prepares to release a new album (Isabel Infantes/PA)

And she credits GQ magazine’s creative director Solomons with helping her through a tough time, saying he can “hold me in a way that no one else can”.

She told the Sun newspaper: “He’s been great… he is great. He got thrown in at the deep end dating me, like, ‘Now I’m going on tour’.

“He had to come to the rescue a few times on tour when I was really unwell. He’d swoop in and hold me in a way that no one else can.

“He cares about my fans, he cares about my world, but mostly he cares about me. It’s so nice to have that one person who’s not involved in your tour, not in that way, and just wants to know that I’m OK.

“So things are really good and he’s excited about this next phase for me.”

The so-called princess of pop’s previous boyfriends include Jason Donovan, Michael Hutchence and actor Olivier Martinez.

Chart-topping Minogue, whose hits include Can’t Get You Out Of My Head and Spinning Around, is back with new music.

Her single Magic is out now and her 15th studio album, Disco, will arrive in November.