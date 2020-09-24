Michael Kiwanuka wins 2020 Mercury Prize with self-titled third album

Michael Kiwanuka has won the 2020 Mercury Prize with his self-titled third album.

The singer-songwriter has taken home the award for the first time after being nominated on two occasions.

The 33-year-old’s latest album, titled Kiwanuka, reached number two in the charts after it was released in November 2019 to rave reviews.

Kiwanuka was announced as the winner of the award, which recognises the best British album of the year, live on the BBC’s The One Show.

The Mercury Prize is usually handed out during a concert-style event featuring performances from all 12 nominees.

Kiwanuka, from north London, saw off competition from Stormzy’s Heavy Is The Head and Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia.

Laura Marling, Kano, Lanterns On The Lake, Moses Boyd, Porridge Radio, Sports Team, Georgia, Charli XCX and Anna Meredith were also up for the award.

While Kiwanuka’s latest soul-inflected album failed to top the UK charts, his 2016 release Love & Hate was a number one.

Earlier this year Kiwanuka was also nominated in the male solo artist and album categories at the Brit Awards.

On Friday he will appear on a special edition of BBC Two’s Later… With Jools Holland in which he will discuss his creative process and musical influences.

This year’s Mercury Prize was overseen by a panel of judges including Anna Calvi, Annie Mac, Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes, Jamie Cullum, Jorja Smith and Vice.com’s editorial director Tshepo Mokoena.

Last year’s Mercury Prize was won by rapper Dave for his album Psychodrama.

He beat nominees including Slowthai, The 1975, Little Simz and Foals to the award.