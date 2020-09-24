Mark Gatiss, Josh O’Connor and Anna Madeley attend Sunnymead Court premiere

Mark Gatiss, Josh O’Connor and Anna Madeley have attended the premiere of Gemma Lawrence’s play Sunnymead Court.

The play opened on Thursday evening at the Tristan Bates Theatre at The Actors Centre in London.

Sherlock star Gatiss was pictured at the event alongside fellow actor Ian Hallard.

Josh O’Connor (PA)

The Crown star O’Connor also attended the premiere. The actor plays Prince Charles in the Netflix series.

Deadwater Fell star Madeley was also photographed at the launch event.

Lawrence, who wrote the play, will also star in it alongside Remmie Milner.

Anna Madeley (PA)

A maximum of 28 seats will be available inside the theatre for each performance due to social distancing measures.

Audience members will have to wear a mask for the duration of the 45-minute performance.

The production is supported by Arts Council England.