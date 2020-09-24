Eddie Izzard and Sex Pistols drummer Paul Cook help launch Icons exhibition

Sex Pistols drummer Paul Cook and comedian Eddie Izzard were among the famous faces who attended the launch of an exhibition exploring what it means to be an “icon”.

The Icons show, which runs until January 31 at Riverside Studios in west London, celebrates some of the famous figures associated with the arts space.

Contemporary artists including David Studwell, Lauren Baker, Mark Illuminati and Terry Pastor have all contributed works to the event.

Paul Cook with Simon Freeborough’s artwork named Sex Pistols (Gold) (Luciana Guerra/PA)

Artist and printmaker Studwell’s Marilyn Monroe – Candy Floss Pink – Diamond Dust sees the Hollywood star in profile.

Pastor is best known for creating the cover artworks for David Bowie’s acclaimed Hunky Dory and Ziggy Stardust albums.

He has contributed a shot of Bowie, titled Diamond Daydream.

Mark Illuminati’s 8 Foot Punk Queen (Luciana Guerra/PA)

Eight Foot Punk Queen, by Illuminati, depicts the Queen with a love heart tattoo and bright green hair.

Other pieces in the exhibition, a collaboration with Cambridge’s Art Hound Gallery, also depict Elvis Presley, Amy Winehouse and Diana, Princess of Wales among others.

The arts space has seen appearances from Dame Helen Mirren, Yoko Ono, David Bowie, Amy Winehouse, Benjamin Zephaniah and Margaret Atwood in its four decades.

Gallery director Tom Arnold and creative director Rachel Tackley with David Studwell’s Amy Winehouse IV Co-signed (Luciana Guerra/PA)

Originally an iron works, it opened as a film studio in 1933 and produced films such as The Happiest Days Of Your Life in 1950 with Dame Margaret Rutherford and Father Brown in 1954 with Sir Alec Guinness.

In 1975, an independent trust was formed to administer the building and it became Riverside Studios.