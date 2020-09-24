BBC pays tribute to TV presenter EJ Osborne following his death aged 45

Tributes have been paid to EJ Osborne, presenter of BBC daytime TV show Money For Nothing, following his death at the age of 45.

No cause of death was given but a post on Osborne’s Instagram page said he spent the last three weeks of his life at Dorothy House hospice near Bath, Somerset.

The craftsman was best known for his work on Money For Nothing, a show in which dumped items are transformed into valuable pieces.

Osborne’s co-star on the show, Sarah Moore, paid tribute on social media and said the team is “devastated” by the loss of a “fantastic, inspiring, chuckling and talented” presenter.

Alongside a picture of the pair together, she added: “He touched us deeply with his obvious lust for life, energy and commitment. He sent me this picture last year whilst holidaying.

“Anne-Marie, his wife, asks that we share our pictures so I’m posting this here as I think EJ looks so happy. Rest in peace and purple sequins my friend. See you on the other side.”

Carla-Maria Lawson, head of BBC daytime and early-peak, said Osborne, who died on Monday, “lit up the screen”.

She said: “EJ was a brilliant talent who brought a wealth of expertise as an artisan and lit up the screen with his charm, likeability and warmth as a presenter. He will be hugely missed by us all at BBC Daytime and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.”