The Repair Shop on the hunt for festive fixes for Christmas special

Filming on the sixth series of The Repair Shop is under way and the team of experts are seeking items to fix for the Christmas episode.

The show, presented by Jay Blades, sees the experts rescue and restore items their owners thought were beyond saving and bring broken treasures back to life.

Blades said: “We are looking for items that have a festive feel to them. They don’t have to be antique, it can be absolutely anything, but it must have that sentimental value and it must mean something to you and it needs repairing.

A sprinkle of #TheRepairShop magic gets this vintage train chugging around the tree in time for Christmas ?? pic.twitter.com/imVFwLT7bc — The Repair Shop (@TheRepairShop) December 29, 2019

“We want you to get in contact because we want to get these things fixed for you.”

Ceramics expert Kirsten Ramsay added: “In previous series we’ve fixed a whole host of items, traditional instruments, garments, books, crockery and more.

“So, we’d love to hear from you about your amazing items in need of a Christmas miracle!”

Metalwork expert Dominic Chinea recalled fixing a chopper last Christmas and said working on that project was a “huge treat”, adding: “I can’t wait to see what comes through the door this year.”

What was your favourite repair from #TheRepairShop At Christmas? — The Repair Shop (@TheRepairShop) December 29, 2019

Meanwhile, teddy bear repairers Julie and Amanda reflected on a special project, saying: “It was a teddy that was delivered 80 years ago by Santa.

“He had comforted his little owner through wartime bombings and then, in turn, comforted her own children.

“We were happy to be able to restore Teddy in memory of one of her sons – such a special honour.”

Those wishing to take part can email therepairshop@ricochet.co.uk or log on to www.bbc.co.uk/takepart.