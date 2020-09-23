Spitting Image trailer launched – complete with nudity

The Spitting Image trailer has arrived – complete with eye-watering nude scenes.

Creators have promised a Who’s Who of famous faces in puppet form, from Boris Johnson to Kim Kardashian, when the show returns.

The puppets of the Prime Minister and Donald Trump discuss Spitting Image’s comeback in the new trailer.

The Spitting Image official trailer is here. Watch Spitting Image… because there's something funny about these people.#SpittingImage pic.twitter.com/AuUS2zhqhd — Spitting Image (@SpittingImage) September 23, 2020

The US President states: “Puppets. That is the very most moronic thing I’ve ever heard.”

Later, the pair eat fried chicken in a sauna when Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives.

A kung-fu fight ensues, with explicit, eye-watering nude scenes – in puppet form.

Puppets of Kanye West, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ed Sheeran and the Pope also feature in the advert for the new series.

Grega Thunberg in puppet form (Mark Harrison/Spitting Image)

Viewers comments, on Twitter, ranged from: “That is too gross and explicit… can’t watch it with the family,” to “hard to unsee that sauna scene” and “offending all the right people. Brilliant, keep it up.”

It comes as new images of the puppets of environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg and Home Secretary Priti Patel were released.

The satirical puppet show, which was watched by 15 million viewers in its heyday, will return on October 3 with a 10-week series on BritBox.

Producers previously unveiled images of the Prime Minister, his chief adviser Dominic Cummings and the Duke of York ahead of the show’s comeback.