Menu

Advertising

Sienna Miller and Michelle Dockery to star in Netflix’s Anatomy Of A Scandal

Showbiz | Published:

Rupert Friend will also star in the series.

Graham Norton Show – London

Sienna Miller and Michelle Dockery will star in Netflix’s adaptation of Sarah Vaughan’s novel Anatomy Of A Scandal.

The book, which was published in the UK in 2019, follows a Westminster politician whose marriage begins to unravel after he is accused of sexual misconduct, while his wife fights to prove his innocence.

Big Little Lies creator David E Kelley is leading the adaptation of the bestseller.

The Gentlemen Premiere – London
Michelle Dockery (Ian West/PA)

Miller will play Oxford University graduate Sophie Whitehouse, the wife and mother-of-two who finds herself at the centre of the scandal.

Dockery will play Kate Woodcroft, a criminal barrister who specialises in prosecuting sex crimes.

Rupert Friend will play junior minister James Whitehouse, who is married to Sophie.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News