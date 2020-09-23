Advertising
Sienna Miller and Michelle Dockery to star in Netflix’s Anatomy Of A Scandal
Rupert Friend will also star in the series.
Sienna Miller and Michelle Dockery will star in Netflix’s adaptation of Sarah Vaughan’s novel Anatomy Of A Scandal.
The book, which was published in the UK in 2019, follows a Westminster politician whose marriage begins to unravel after he is accused of sexual misconduct, while his wife fights to prove his innocence.
Big Little Lies creator David E Kelley is leading the adaptation of the bestseller.
Miller will play Oxford University graduate Sophie Whitehouse, the wife and mother-of-two who finds herself at the centre of the scandal.
Dockery will play Kate Woodcroft, a criminal barrister who specialises in prosecuting sex crimes.
Rupert Friend will play junior minister James Whitehouse, who is married to Sophie.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.