Sacha Baron Cohen and Eddie Redmayne in Trial Of The Chicago 7 trailer

Sacha Baron Cohen says he would give his life for the revolution in the new trailer for The Trial Of The Chicago 7.

Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, the film follows the notorious trial that followed what was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention, which turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard.

The organisers of the protest — including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale — were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot.

Redmayne, who plays Hayden, opens the trailer, saying: “We want to underscore again that we are coming to Chicago peacefully, but whether we are given permits or not, we are coming.”

Cohen, who plays Hoffman, says “This is a real revolution, we may have to hurt somebody’s feelings.”

Watchmen actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who plays Seale, also appears in the footage and says: “There’s no place to be but in it,” while Succession’s Jeremy Strong plays Rubin and can be seen saying: “If we leave without saying anything about why we came in the first place, it will be heartbreaking.”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Sir Mark Rylance (Niko Tavernise/Netflix)

Advertising

The trailer also shows Michael Keaton as Ramsey Clark, telling the court: “The riots were started by the Chicago Police Department,” and Frank Langella’s judge saying: “Sustained,” before Sir Mark Rylance, as the group’s lawyer William Kunstler, points out: “Nobody objected.”

The film is The West Wing writer Sorkin’s second directorial effort, following 2017’s Molly’s Game.

The Trial Of The Chicago 7 will be released on Netflix on October 16.