Ryan Reynolds and Kerry Washington among stars urging fans to vote

Ryan Reynolds spelled out what is at stake in the upcoming US presidential election while Kerry Washington pulled a bait-and-switch as celebrities marked Voter Registration Day.

Stars have been busy using their vast social media followings in order to boost civic participation ahead of November’s vote, which is being billed as the most important in generations.

President Donald Trump is up for re-election against rival Joe Biden.

In his plea to get more people involved in the democratic process, Reynolds delivered a serious message in a typically light-hearted way.

Taking a break from filming Netflix’s action movie Red Notice, he said Voter Registration Day is “huge,” adding: “For me it’s like Christmas day, the Christmas Day of voting, except what’s under the tree is the rest of our lives. So, no pressure.”

Washington teased “SCANDAL THE MOVIE,” sharing a Gif of her character from the political drama series, Olivia Pope, kissing the fictional president Fitz Grant.

“Click the link for more info…” Washington wrote alongside the image. However, the link took fans to a website encouraging them to vote.

SCANDAL THE MOVIE. Click the link for more info… https://t.co/4PWLyuy9Xd pic.twitter.com/pQgXR85v4o — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 22, 2020

Taylor Swift shared a message with her 140 million Instagram followers, revealing she had collated a list of resources for voters.

Leonardo DiCaprio posted a link to get voters registered and told fans to “make sure your voice is heard”.

Jennifer Aniston shared a video on Instagram showing her using a fire extinguisher during Sunday’s Emmys, asking fans to register and “put out the dumpster fire that is 2020”.

Other stars to take part in Voter Registration Day included Billy Porter, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ava DuVernay, Patrick Dempsey, Mark Ruffalo, Eva Longoria, Jimmy Kimmel and Camila Cabello.