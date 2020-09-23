Post Malone and Taylor Swift among Billboard Music Awards nominees

Rapper Post Malone leads the way in nominations at the Billboard Music Awards.

The hip-hop star scored 16 nods, ahead of first-time nominees Lil Nas X with 13 and Billie Eilish with 12.

Other nominees include Lizzo with 11, Kanye West on nine, Taylor Swift with six and Justin Bieber on four.

Congratulations to all of the 2020 #BBMAs nominees! Find out who wins, October 14th on NBC. Full list: https://t.co/DL1PzOZStg pic.twitter.com/abUoL4yGi4 — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) September 22, 2020

Among Post Malone’s nominations are top artist and top album for his record Hollywood’s Bleeding.

Pop sensation Eilish is also up for both awards and could add to her Grammy wins from January for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

This year’s Billboard Music Awards will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on October 14 after being pushed back from its original slot of April 29 due to the pandemic.

Singer Kelly Clarkson is on hosting duties. Fan-voted categories this year include Billboard chart achievement award and top social artist, with voting being made available on social media platform TikTok.

Kelly Clarkson will host this year’s awards in Los Angeles (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Billboard Music Awards will be the latest major ceremony to take place post-Covid-19.

Many, including June’s BET Awards and August’s MTV VMAs, have relied heavily on pre-taped segments to navigate problems caused by filming during a pandemic.

However, the Emmys took place on Sunday with a fully live broadcast and earned widespread praise.

It is unclear what form the Billboard Music Awards will take but it is all but certain health guidelines in Los Angeles County will rule out an audience.