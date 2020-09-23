John Lennon’s youngest son hosting radio show about his father

John Lennon’s youngest son Sean is hosting a radio show about his father to mark what would have been the Beatle’s 80th birthday.

Sean Ono Lennon interviews older brother Julian Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Elton John in the two-part programme.

Sir Paul says of meeting Lennon: “I look back on it now like a fan, how lucky was I to meet this strange Teddy Boy off the bus, who played music like I did and we get together and boy, we complemented each other!”

Sir Paul McCartney is also on the show (Ian West/PA)

At the beginning of their partnership, “there were a few songs that weren’t very good… you know, clearly young songwriters who don’t know how to do it”, Sir Paul says on the BBC Radio 2 show.

“Eventually, we started to write slightly better songs and then enjoyed the process of learning together so much that it really took off.”

Sir Elton is Sean’s godfather and performed at Madison Square Garden with Lennon in 1974, in what became Lennon’s final live gig, and where he was reunited with Yoko Ono.

Lennon’s 80th birthday is on October 9.

Radio 2 head of station Helen Thomas said: “John Lennon is one of the Radio 2 audience’s most popular and best-loved musicians, so we’re thrilled and honoured that Sean’s first ever radio programme in which he talks at length about his father, alongside his brother Julian, Paul McCartney and Elton John, will be broadcast on our network.”

John Lennon At 80 will be broadcast on October 3 and 4 at 9 to 10pm on BBC Radio 2 and will be on BBC Sounds.