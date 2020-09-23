John Legend: Lockdown with Chrissy Teigen helped us overcome fertility issues

John Legend has said he thinks all the time he spent at home with wife Chrissy Teigen during quarantine was “enough to conquer any fertility challenges we had”.

The couple are expecting their third child together, the first conceived without IVF.

They are already parents to daughter Luna, four, and son Miles, two, and Teigen previously appeared to accidentally reveal they were expecting a boy while updating fans on her pregnancy.

Legend told Cosmopolitan UK: “It was truly a surprise. We had struggled to conceive naturally all this time and figured it would never happen.

(Cosmopolitan UK/Ron Stephens/PA)

“I guess all of our time spent at home together was enough to conquer any fertility challenges we had.

“We thought it couldn’t happen this way and were worried that something would go wrong but, so far, all the tests have come back great and we feel very good.”

Discussing how they have handled lockdown, he said: “We’re spending a lot of time with each other and that means our kids are in heaven.

“Their ideal situation is to hang out with us all day, every day. A downside for me is that we had to cancel my tour. I’ve released a new album and want to be out there performing the songs to people.”

Legend said being a father has given him “a sense of purpose greater than yourself”, adding: “You can help influence the next generation and they can make the world a better place. It makes you think about work priorities.

“As soon as we had Luna, I thought more about my work schedule and how much I wanted to be home. It’s a different kind of love.

“You feel love for them because they’re yours, but you feel this responsibility for them as well.”

The singer said he has also been navigating how to talk about Black Lives Matter with his children, adding: “It’s difficult because at some point you have to have conversations with the kids about what it means to be who they are, to have brown skin and to come from the ancestry they do.

“It’s a little early for both of them to know all the details about what’s going on with police brutality.

“At this point, we only talk about their race and try to make them believe they’re valuable and worthy, and that their skin and hair is beautiful the way it is.”

(Joe Pugliese/GQ/Conde Nast Publications/PA)

The couple are open about their family life on social media, frequently sharing videos of their children and their time at home together, and Legend said the key to their relationship is “being with someone you really care about, respect and enjoy being around”.

He added: “I think that’s the crucial foundation. Then communicating, being considerate, listening to your partner and making sure their needs are met.

“And we go to therapy sometimes. I think every couple who has been together for a long time could use time to talk with a third party to help with whatever concerns they have.”

The full interview is in the winter issue of Cosmopolitan UK.