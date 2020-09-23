DJ MistaJam leaving BBC radio after 15 years

Radio 1 DJ MistaJam is leaving BBC radio after 15 years with the broadcaster.

The 37-year-old has become one of the BBC’s best-known presenters since joining 1Xtra in 2005 to host an overnight Thursday show.

Real name Peter Dalton, MistaJam was born in Nottingham and began DJing at local events as a teenager before taking on a role at a local pirate radio station.

After 15 amazing years at the BBC, I feel the time has come for me to move on to the next challenge. pic.twitter.com/V8Kp9ihKU5 — mistajam (@mistajam) September 23, 2020

Reece Parkinson will take over his 1Xtra Drivetime Show on Mondays to Thursdays, while Charlie Hedges will take over his Radio 1 Dance Anthems show on Saturdays.

He said: “After 15 amazing years at the BBC, I feel the time has come for me to move on to the next challenge.

“From joining in 2005 to host an overnight hip hop show on 1Xtra to turning Radio 1’s Dance Anthems into the most listened to show on BBC Sounds for under 35s, it’s been an amazing journey filled with moments I’ll never forget.

“A couple of Radio Academy Gold awards, giving some of the biggest artists in the world their first ever national radio play, that 60 Minutes Live and being able to soundtrack lockdown with uplifting dance music have been some of the most special memories I’ll cherish and am so grateful to have been a part of.

Advertising

Reece Parkinson (BBC/PA)

“I want to thank the entire team both past and present at 1Xtra and Radio 1 for allowing this black kid from Nottingham a chance to be a broadcaster but most of all, I’d like to thank every single person who’s ever given me their ears. Here’s to the future.”

MistaJam did not confirm whether he had taken on a new role elsewhere.

Parkinson first joined 1Xtra as an intern in 2016 and rose through the ranks, covering the 1Xtra Weekend Breakfast Show and currently presenting 1Xtra Talks on Sundays.

Advertising

Hedges joined Radio 1 in 2019 after building her music career DJing at international events and festivals such as Ministry Of Sound, Global Gathering, V Festival and Space Ibiza.

She said: “I am absolutely buzzing to be taking on Radio 1’s Dance Anthems.

Charlie Hedges (Lia Toby/PA)

“It’s such a huge show that has been hosted by MistaJam, someone I have always looked up to, so it’s an honour to be able to get behind the mic every Saturday bringing the biggest dance tunes to your ears each week.”

Aled Haydn Jones, head of Radio 1, said: “Radio 1’s Dance Anthems is one of our most loved shows, via both live listening and on-demand in BBC Sounds, and we know our listeners are going to love hearing Charlie make it her own.

“Charlie is naturally brilliant at understanding what the audience wants; her energy and enthusiasm, coupled with her dance expertise, make her a brilliant fit for the show.

“I’d also like to extend my thanks to MistaJam, who has been a hugely valued part of the Radio 1 family for many years, and we wish him all the very best for the future.”

MistaJam will have his last 1Xtra show on Thursday September 24 and last Radio 1 show on Saturday September 26.