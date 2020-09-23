Denise Van Outen skates on to the Dancing On Ice line-up

Denise Van Outen is joining the line-up for Dancing On Ice.

The presenter and actress, 46, is best known for hosting The Big Breakfast on Channel 4 and for playing Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago, both in the West End and on Broadway.

Van Outen finished as runner-up in the 10th series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2012 and earlier this year competed on The Masked Singer as Fox.

Speaking to ITV’s Loose Women, she said: “I’m really excited, I can’t believe it and finally I get to tell people!”

Van Outen said her daughter Betsy will be “so excited because she loves the show and we watch it every year”.

She added: “Hopefully I’ll be able to skate because I literally cannot stand up on ice and every time I’ve taken Betsy at Christmas time to a rink, I’ve been the one on the penguin!

“After the year we’ve all had, it’s going to be lovely and refreshing to see a bit of sparkle, a bit of glamour and see us all happy and smiling enjoying ourselves on the ice.”

Posting on Instagram, she said: “Yay! Finally I can shout it from the rooftops ‘I’m doing @dancingonice’.

“I am so excited to join the show that I’ve loved watching for years. I can’t wait to meet my pro partner and get on the rink for lessons.

“I feel like 2021 is going to bring a smile to all our faces with this fabulous ice show. Who doesn’t love a bit of sparkle to brighten up a winter!”

She joins Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant and singer and broadcaster Myleene Klass on the line-up.

They will be strapping on their skates alongside nine other celebrities on the show, which returns to ITV in the new year.

After being announced, Plant told ITV’s This Morning: “I’m super excited. I’m glad I have the time off Emmerdale to really focus on training, just to try my best and learn a new skill.

“It’s a new challenge, I’ve never done anything like it before, so super excited.”

Discussing the costumes, he added: “I can’t wait. I love getting dressed up, fancy dress parties, it’s all part of the fun.”

Klass, who was the first star to be unveiled, announced the news on Instagram, saying: “Guess who won’t be holding the coats at the side of the rink anymore! I am so, SO excited to be joining the cast of @dancingonice.

“My girls have always wanted me to do this but I’ve always been too scared someone will skate over my fingers!

“Anyway, I want to make them proud and show them I’m up for a challenge when completely out of my comfort zone but most of all, I want a bum like Jlo.”

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return to present the show and the expert panel of Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo will resume their roles as judges.