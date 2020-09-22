Matt Lucas’ best jokes as he makes his Great British Bake Off debut

Matt Lucas made his debut as co-host of The Great British Bake Off on Tuesday.

The Little Britain star, who is replacing Sandi Toksvig, settled in straightaway and delivered some of the night’s best gags.

Here are some of them:

– On fluffing his debut

As Lucas and co-host Noel Fielding went to kick off the signature challenge, he shouted “Bake!” at the wrong time – first too early, and then too late.

– On his eating habits

Speaking to one contestant, Lucas admitted: “I have the eating age of a nine-year-old. I just eat Super Noodles.

Advertising

“You know they are called Batchelors Super Noodles? Because I am homosexual I call them Confirmed Batchelors Super Noodles.”

Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas (Channel 4/PA)

– On the show’s high stakes

As the technical challenge came to a close, Fielding announced: “Bakers, you only have got half an hour left.”

Advertising

Lucas replied: “We don’t mean half an hour to live, we just mean half an hour to the end of the challenge, so don’t panic too much.”

Fielding then added: “One of you has got half an hour to live…”

– On a bubble gum-flavoured cake

Loriea, 27, a diagnostic radiographer from Durham, delivered a bubble gum Battenberg during the signature challenge, but failed to impress the judges.

Lucas told her: “I do rather like it. When I have my ninth birthday party can you cook for me please?”

– On the episode’s dropped cakes

The technical challenge saw the bakers asked to craft six miniature upside-down pineapple cakes.

As they delivered their creations to the judges, Sura swung her arm to hit a fly and knocked Dave, causing four of his six cakes to fly across the room.

Lucas quipped: “It’s my fault because I was looking at you when it happened. And you were probably hypnotised by my beauty.”