Great British Bake Off praised as ‘a little slice of normality’ by viewers

Showbiz | Published:

The show returned to Channel 4 on Tuesday.

The Great British Bake Off 2020

Fans have praised The Great British Bake Off for offering “a little slice of normality” in the current climate.

The Channel 4 show returned on Tuesday with 12 new amateur bakers facing three increasingly difficult cake-themed challenges.

Little Britain star Matt Lucas also made his debut as co-host alongside Noel Fielding, replacing Sandi Toksvig in the famous Bake Off tent.

He kicked off the series with a skit mimicking Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s coronavirus briefings.

Fans were quick to celebrate the show’s return to TV screens.

One said: “I’m SO delighted Bake Off is back. It’s like a little slice of normality at the moment (& yes, I am choosing to ignore today’s actual news for a show about cake like a proper adult).”

A second added: “In the last 6 months I’ve not laughed as much as I did tonight.

“Whoever put this episode of #GBBO together deserves a bonus because I’ve not felt so much joy as I did watching tonight. I was crying with laughter at those #showstoppers.”

A third said: “That might just be the single best episode of bake off ever. Britain – we needed that.”

Lucas’ sketch, in which he donned a blonde wig and delivered a speech in front of Union Jack flags, also won praise.

One fan simply said: “LOVING Matt Lucas on Bake Off.”

Another said: “I didn’t think #BakeOff could get any better than it has been for the last 10 years but @RealMattLucas has made 10x more wonderful.”

A third commented: “@RealMattLucas you legend! Your opening skit was exactly what I needed after a stressful day!”

The Great British Bake Off continues on Channel 4.

