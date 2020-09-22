Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant joins Dancing On Ice line-up

Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant is skating on to Dancing On Ice, it has been confirmed.

The actor, 18, is best known for his role as Jacob Gallagher in the ITV soap, and he joins singer and broadcaster Myleene Klass on the line-up.

He said: “I’m so excited to learn something new. I’m in it to win it, 100%!”

Klass and Plant will be strapping on their skates alongside 10 other celebrities on the show which returns to ITV in the new year.

Plant told ITV’s This Morning: “I’m super excited. I’m glad I have the time off Emmerdale to really focus on training, just to try my best and learn a new skill.

“It’s a new challenge, I’ve never done anything like it before, so super excited.”

Discussing the costumes, he added: “I can’t wait. I love getting dressed up, fancy dress parties, it’s all part of the fun.”

Klass, who was the first star to be unveiled, announced the news on Instagram. saying: “Guess who won’t be holding the coats at the side of the rink anymore! I am so, SO excited to be joining the cast of @dancingonice.

“My girls have always wanted me to do this but I’ve always been too scared someone will skate over my fingers!

“Anyway, I want to make them proud and show them I’m up for a challenge when completely out of my comfort zone but most of all, I want a bum like Jlo.”

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return to present the show and the expert panel of Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo will resume their roles as judges.