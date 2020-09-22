Bake Off’s return delayed by Prime Minister’s coronavirus address

The Great British Bake Off will return to screens 15 minutes later than scheduled tonight to make room for Boris Johnson’s televised coronavirus address.

Channel 4 has said it will broadcast the Prime Minister’s speech from 8pm, in which he is expected to outline new restrictions, meaning Bake Off will air at the later time of 8.15pm.

In Wales and Scotland, Mr Johnson will be followed by Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon respectively.

Matt Lucas will present alongside Noel Fielding (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA)

A sculptor, a pantomime producer and a university student are among the 12 amateur bakers taking part in this year’s contest.

Little Britain comedian Matt Lucas has also joined the show to replace Sandi Toksvig as co-host alongside Noel Fielding.

Production of the 11th series was initially delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but filming on the popular show finished near the end of August.

Advertising

Contestants, presenters and others working on the programme stayed in a hotel throughout the duration of filming.

Channel 4 executive Kelly Webb-Lamb, deputy director of programmes and head of popular factual, has said the series will look the same as always when it returns to screens.

The new series will begin on Channel 4 at 8.15pm.