Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke welcome first child together after miscarriages

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke have welcomed their first child together.

The Gossip Girl and You star, 33, and his singer wife, 36, who is also a doula and supports other women through birth, announced the arrival of their baby son after suffering two miscarriages.

Kirke revealed she gave birth in August in a post on Instagram in which she shared a painting made using the baby’s placenta.

She wrote: “His heart shaped home” and added the hashtags “#40dayspostpartum” and “#placentaart”.

Kirke, who is also mother to son Cassius Riley from a previous relationship, announced she was expecting again in February when she shared a photo of her baby bump and wrote: “On the road again… pregnancy after loss is a whole other thing.

“After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done.

“As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience.

“When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries.

“Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have.

“You’re already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you.”

The couple got married in February 2017 in a small ceremony attended by Kirke’s sisters, Girls actress Jemima Kirke and Mozart In The Jungle Star Lola Kirke.