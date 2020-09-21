Advertising
Kate Lawler reveals she is expecting her first child
The reality star said she has “never felt more ready” to have a child.
Kate Lawler has revealed she is pregnant with her first child with her partner.
The reality star told Hello! magazine she has “never felt more ready” to have a child.
“For a lot of my life I did feel pressurised and I wasn’t ready,” she added.
“You have to do what’s right for you.
“I think I am going to be a much happier person knowing that I did this when I wanted to.”
She added the pregnancy was “completely planned”.
“The wedding got cancelled and I wasn’t thinking about a baby at all,” she said.
“But when we rebooked it for the following year, a few of our friends and family said we could have a baby between now and then.
“I laughed, but then I turned 40 in May and suddenly I felt grown up and like I was ready for something and I didn’t know what it was.”
She added they “realised we would have to start trying straight away to avoid having a newborn at the wedding”.
Lawler, who won Big Brother in 2002, also told the magazine doctors said she had a low egg count.
“I knew the decision would be taken out of my hands eventually as I didn’t have many eggs left, and I felt sad at the thought of not being able to conceive if we left it too late so that’s when I knew I was ready,” she said.
Read the full interview in Hello! magazine, out now.
