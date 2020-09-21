Kate Lawler reveals she is expecting her first child

Kate Lawler has revealed she is pregnant with her first child with her partner.

The reality star told Hello! magazine she has “never felt more ready” to have a child.

“For a lot of my life I did feel pressurised and I wasn’t ready,” she added.

Lawler won Big Brother in 2002 (Yui Mok/PA)

“You have to do what’s right for you.

“I think I am going to be a much happier person knowing that I did this when I wanted to.”

She added the pregnancy was “completely planned”.

“The wedding got cancelled and I wasn’t thinking about a baby at all,” she said.

“But when we rebooked it for the following year, a few of our friends and family said we could have a baby between now and then.

“I laughed, but then I turned 40 in May and suddenly I felt grown up and like I was ready for something and I didn’t know what it was.”

Lawler and her partner are expecting their first child together (Hello!/PA)

She added they “realised we would have to start trying straight away to avoid having a newborn at the wedding”.

Lawler, who won Big Brother in 2002, also told the magazine doctors said she had a low egg count.

“I knew the decision would be taken out of my hands eventually as I didn’t have many eggs left, and I felt sad at the thought of not being able to conceive if we left it too late so that’s when I knew I was ready,” she said.

Read the full interview in Hello! magazine, out now.