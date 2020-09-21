Euphoria star Zendaya makes history with surprise Emmy win

Euphoria star Zendaya made history with her surprise victory at the Emmys, becoming the youngest actress to win the outstanding drama lead award.

The 24-year-old set a record in picking up the prize for her portrayal of drug addict Rue in HBO’s dark high school drama.

Last year’s winner, Jodie Comer, was 26 when she won in the same category.

More #Emmys history tonight! At 24, @Zendaya is the youngest person to win for Lead Actress in a Drama Series! pic.twitter.com/AVUzIqyckH — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 21, 2020

Zendaya appeared from her home surrounded by her delighted family, and fought back tears while clutching the golden Emmy trophy.

During her acceptance speech, former Disney Channel star Zendaya said: “I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating. But I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there.

“I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people. And I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you, I thank you.”

Zendaya also thanked Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.

“I appreciate you so much; you’re my family,” she said. “I’m so grateful for Rue. I’m so grateful that you trusted me with your story.”

Zendaya won the award ahead of A-list competition, including Olivia Colman (The Crown), Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Laura Linney (Ozark), Comer (Killing Eve) and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve).