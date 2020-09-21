An alpaca, a Friends reunion and Zendaya: The best pictures from the 2020 Emmys

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were unlike any of the previous 71.

The coronavirus pandemic forced producers to completely re-imagine the biggest night in US TV.

Among the casualties of the first Covid-19 Emmys were the red carpet and star-studded audience, with host Jimmy Kimmel anchoring proceedings from a nearly empty Staples Centre in downtown Los Angeles.

Winners appeared via video-feed. Here are some of the best pictures from the ceremony:

Host for the evening Jimmy Kimmel delivered his opening monologue to an eerily empty Staples Centre, jokingly referring to the awards as the ‘Pandemmys’ (ABC/PA)

Kimmel attempted to inject some levity into a night heavy on politics and sprayed a winner’s envelope with disinfectant before setting it alight (ABC/PA)

It was a night to remember for Daniel Levy as his show Schitt’s Creek swept the comedy categories (ABC/PA)

Actor Jason Sudeikis presented an award while undergoing a coronavirus test and read the nominees while a having a swab stuck up his nose (ABC/PA)

This year’s ceremony was largely virtual and nominees appeared via video feeds from around the world (ABC/PA)

Zendaya was euphoric after winning her first-ever Emmy and also made an appearance on stage before her category was announced (ABC/PA)

Regina King added another Emmy to her bulging trophy case and wore a T-shirt bearing the face of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police (ABC/PA)

Viewers were treated to a surprise mini Friends reunion, with Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox joining Jennifer Aniston at her home (ABC/PA)

In one of the more bizarre moments of the night, actor Randall Park took to the stage with an alpaca (ABC/PA)

Mark Ruffalo won for I Know This Much Is True and warned Americans they face a ‘big, important moment’ ahead of November’s presidential election (ABC/PA)

Damon Lindelof is the creator of Watchmen, another big winner on the night, and wore a T-shirt commemorating the 1921 Tulsa race massacre (ABC/PA)

A delighted Jeremy Strong won lead actor in a drama for his portrayal of Kendall Roy in HBO’S acclaimed Succession (ABC/PA)

Late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was featured in the in memoriam section, alongside celebrities including Chadwick Boseman and Naya Rivera (ABC/PA)