An alpaca, a Friends reunion and Zendaya: The best pictures from the 2020 Emmys

Showbiz | Published:

The show was transformed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

2020 Emmys

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were unlike any of the previous 71.

The coronavirus pandemic forced producers to completely re-imagine the biggest night in US TV.

Among the casualties of the first Covid-19 Emmys were the red carpet and star-studded audience, with host Jimmy Kimmel anchoring proceedings from a nearly empty Staples Centre in downtown Los Angeles.

Winners appeared via video-feed. Here are some of the best pictures from the ceremony:

Host for the evening Jimmy Kimmel delivered his opening monologue to an eerily empty Staples Centre, jokingly referring to the awards as the ‘Pandemmys’ (ABC/PA)
Kimmel attempted to inject some levity into a night heavy on politics and sprayed a winner’s envelope with disinfectant before setting it alight (ABC/PA)
It was a night to remember for Daniel Levy as his show Schitt’s Creek swept the comedy categories (ABC/PA)
Actor Jason Sudeikis presented an award while undergoing a coronavirus test and read the nominees while a having a swab stuck up his nose (ABC/PA)

This year’s ceremony was largely virtual and nominees appeared via video feeds from around the world (ABC/PA)
Zendaya was euphoric after winning her first-ever Emmy and also made an appearance on stage before her category was announced (ABC/PA)
Regina King added another Emmy to her bulging trophy case and wore a T-shirt bearing the face of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police (ABC/PA)
Viewers were treated to a surprise mini Friends reunion, with Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox joining Jennifer Aniston at her home (ABC/PA)

In one of the more bizarre moments of the night, actor Randall Park took to the stage with an alpaca (ABC/PA)
Mark Ruffalo won for I Know This Much Is True and warned Americans they face a ‘big, important moment’ ahead of November’s presidential election (ABC/PA)
Damon Lindelof is the creator of Watchmen, another big winner on the night, and wore a T-shirt commemorating the 1921 Tulsa race massacre (ABC/PA)
A delighted Jeremy Strong won lead actor in a drama for his portrayal of Kendall Roy in HBO’S acclaimed Succession (ABC/PA)
Late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was featured in the in memoriam section, alongside celebrities including Chadwick Boseman and Naya Rivera (ABC/PA)
Scottish actor Brian Cox was surrounded by his family while waiting to hear of Succession’s outstanding drama win (ABC/PA)
Showbiz

