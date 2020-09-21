Advertising
An alpaca, a Friends reunion and Zendaya: The best pictures from the 2020 Emmys
The show was transformed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were unlike any of the previous 71.
The coronavirus pandemic forced producers to completely re-imagine the biggest night in US TV.
Among the casualties of the first Covid-19 Emmys were the red carpet and star-studded audience, with host Jimmy Kimmel anchoring proceedings from a nearly empty Staples Centre in downtown Los Angeles.
Winners appeared via video-feed. Here are some of the best pictures from the ceremony:
