New morning show exploring viewers’ concerns to launch on BBC One

Showbiz | Published:

The programme will air at 9.15am daily.

BBC One is to broadcast a new daily programme featuring expert advice on topical issues.

The show will air after BBC Breakfast, between 9.15am and 10am on weekdays.

It will provide a mixture of entertainment and expertise on a range of issues of concern to viewers.

Carla-Maria Lawson, head of BBC daytime and early peak, said the programme follows “the success of shows such as HealthCheck UK Live, Kitchen Live and Your Money and Your Life”.

She added that it will provide “a mix of good company and expert advice reflecting viewers’ concerns”.

Ms Lawson said the broadcaster will share more details about the show at a later date.

The programme will aim to represent all parts of the country and will draw on the stories of viewers.

