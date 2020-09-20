24kGoldn heading for top of singles chart

Mood by 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior is heading to the top of the UK singles chart.

The song is in line to become the rappers’ first UK number one after finishing in second spot last week.

The pair currently lead Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s song WAP, which sits in second place in the provisional Official Charts Company rankings after spending three weeks at number one.

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

Ain’t It Different by Headie One featuring AJ Tracey and Stormzy is third in the chart, while Looking For Me by Paul Woolford and Diplo featuring Kareen Lomax is fourth.

Lighter by Nathan Dawe featuring KSI currently sits fifth.

Justin Bieber is on course to become the week’s highest new entry with Holy, which features Chance The Rapper.

The track is ranked in tenth place in the chart and is in line to be the Canadian singer’s 21st top 10 UK single.