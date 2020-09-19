Magician wins place in Britain’s Got Talent final with stunt involving partner

Magical Bones has been put through to the final of Britain’s Got Talent after he impressed the judges with a routine which saw him make his girlfriend appear in the studio.

The magician, 37, told the story of Henry Box Brown, a 19th century US slave who escaped by stowing himself inside a wooden crate before becoming a magician in later life.

After arriving on stage, Magical Bones made a woman appear inside a seemingly empty container.

He then explained how the trick worked before his girlfriend, who had appeared in the studio via video link, suddenly arrived inside the box.

Judges David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Ashley Banjo all voted Magical Bones through to the final while Amanda Holden, who is standing in as head judge for Simon Cowell as he recovers from a back injury, opted for singer Sirine Jahangir.

After his performance, Dixon said: “The audience loved it, we loved it, it couldn’t have gone any better.”

She also noted “the fact that you are a black man up here doing what you are doing, we have never had that before”.

Advertising

Time to use your imagic-nation… @MagicalBones is back to once again channel magician Henry Box Brown and continue his message of hope! ?? #BGT pic.twitter.com/rS1QCXGiDA — BGT (@BGT) September 19, 2020

After being put through to the final, Magical Bones said: “I’m literally speechless, I don’t know what to say.

“I’m just overwhelmed.

“Thank you guys so much, you are making dreams come true.”

Advertising

In addition to 15-year-old Jahangir, who is also from London, dance troupe XIX Crew also made it into the top three acts selected by the judges.

The Indian group submitted a recorded performance from Mumbai which showed them performing daring stunts as part of their energetic routine.

Banjo labelled the group as “crazy”.

“If a dance group came to me and said Ashley, what do we need to do to win Britain’s Got Talent, I would say firstly… put everything on the line, and in your case that includes your lives.

“Number two, especially when it comes to comparing to [former winners] Diversity, it would be don’t be a second rate version of someone else, be a first rate version of yourself.”

He added that the group had achieved both, labelling them “exceptional”.

Dance duo Aaron and Jasmine and juggling comedian Steve Royle have already won a place in the final of the programme.

Britain’s Got Talent continues on Saturdays at 8pm on ITV.