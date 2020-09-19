Celebrities rush to pay tribute to ‘icon’ Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Celebrities have paid tribute to US Supreme Court judge and trailblazing feminist Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who has died aged 87.

Ms Ginsburg, a liberal judge venerated by many on the American left, died of metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court announced on Friday.

Considered by many in the US to be a feminist icon, Ms Ginsburg was the second woman to be nominated to the highest court in the country and spent much of her career calling for gender equality.

A household name in the US, she was an unlikely cult figure among many young people, earning the nickname The Notorious RBG, inspired by the rapper Notorious BIG.

Her early life was adapted into a 2018 film titled On The Basis Of Sex, starring British actress Felicity Jones in the lead role and Armie Hammer as her late husband Martin.

Her death may give Donald Trump the chance to announce a more conservative replacement judge on the Supreme Court bench, a move likely to have a significant impact on US politics.

Ms Ginsburg was a hero to many in Hollywood and following her death, celebrities were quick to pay tribute while voicing concerns over who could replace her.

Comedian Sarah Silverman said: “RIP RBG. Gutted. Sad. Grateful for all she did. And very very scared.”

Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer wrote: “She tried to hang in there for us!! Soar on angel’s wings.”

TV presenter Jameela Jamil commented: “What an icon we have lost.”

And Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness said: “Thank you for everything you stood for. Vote everyone, Vote.”

US TV personality and former Strictly Come Dancing star Michelle Visage said Ms Ginsburg’s death left a “massive hole in democracy”.

She wrote: “You, my lady, were a beacon of strength, light, hope and love!!!! You are appreciated more than you will ever know.”

The Supreme Court is crucial in the US as its nine members can hold the final say on key issues such as abortion, gun control and healthcare.