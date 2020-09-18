The Rock takes drastic action to avoid being late for Black Adam filming

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was forced to rip his electric gate from the wall with his bare hands to avoid being late for filming DC Comics superhero movie Black Adam.

The muscle-bound Hollywood star said a storm caused a power outage, meaning his gate would not open.

After being told a technician would take 45 minutes to arrive on the scene, Johnson, who said “hundreds” of crew members were waiting on him, took matters into his own hands and “did what I had to do”.

Alongside a picture of the gate lying on the ground, former professional wrestler Johnson said: “I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself.

“Ripped it completely out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass.

“My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later — and they were apparently, ‘in disbelief and equally scared’ as to how I ripped it off.”

Johnson, 48, added: “Not my finest hour, but a man’s gotta go to work. And safe to say, I’m ready to be BLACK ADAM.”

Filming for Black Adam is reportedly under way in Georgia, after production had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The film is a spin-off from 2019 action-comedy Shazam! starring Zachary Levi.

Johnson was initially planned to appear as Black Adam in the movie as part of the DC Extended Universe, but the plans fell through.

Johnson describes Black Adam as a “rebellious, one-of-a-kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people”.

The film is scheduled for release in December 2021.