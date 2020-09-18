Sam Smith announces new album Love Goes

Sam Smith has announced their new album Love Goes will be released in October.

The singer, who uses they/them pronouns, said writing the record over the last two years had been “one hell of a ride”.

Love Goes was originally called To Die For but Smith renamed it because the title did not “feel right” amid a global pandemic.

The record was initially supposed to launch in May before being pushed back. Announcing an October 30 release date, Smith said: “I’m extremely happy and overjoyed to announce my third album (I can’t believe I’m saying that) Love Goes.

“This album marks a time of experimentation and self discovery in my life. I wrote this from the age of 26-28 and it’s been one hell of a ride.

“I hope the people who listen to it enjoy it and love it like I have and do.”

Grammy, Oscar and Brit Award-winner Smith, 28, also shared the music video for the single Diamonds.

It will appear on Love Goes alongside previously released tracks including Dancing With A Stranger featuring Normani and My Oasis featuring Burna Boy.

Smith said the disruption caused by the coronavirus crisis had given them a fresh perspective on the album.

They said: “I am sorry it’s taken a while. But these unprecedented times gave me the room and space to fall in love with these songs all over again.”

Smith added: “After it all I still believe love is the answer. And with love in our hearts and kindness in our words and actions, we sing on.”