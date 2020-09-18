Olivia Colman and Sir Michael Morpurgo to feature on classical music album

Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman and author Sir Michael Morpurgo have collaborated on an album of poetry and music.

The pair have performed with seven siblings from the Kanneh-Mason family for the album, which is titled Carnival.

The recordings feature new poems by Sir Michael to accompany French composer Camille Saint-Saens’s Carnival Of The Animals.

Sir Michael Morpurgo (Ian West/PA)

They are read by the author and The Crown star.

On working with the Kanneh-Masons, Sir Michael said: “These young people are remarkable, not because they are young, not because they are the seven siblings from one family, but simply because they make magnificent music together, and it is evident they love doing it.

“Hear them and you know it. See them and you know it.”

He added: “To be making music and stories and poems with people of such talent, lifted our spirits, gave hope and happiness to everyone there, at a time when we all needed it most, left us all inspired to create a better world for all of us after this is over.

(Ian West/PA)

“I hope and believe all of you will feel the same once you have heard it.”

The album artwork for Carnival has been designed by children’s illustrator Emma Chichester Clark.

The Kanneh-Masons have previously appeared in the BBC One documentary This House Is Full Of Music.

In a statement, the family said: “As young children, the power of combining music with storytelling is truly magical and we are honoured to have collaborated with Michael Morpurgo, Olivia Colman and the wonderful musicians who joined us to create music that celebrates our connection with the natural world.

“Together, we want to inspire children and adults to listen more closely, to value our world and all the diversity with.”

The album will be released on November 6.