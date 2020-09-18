Doves top UK chart with comeback album The Universal Want

Doves have topped the UK chart with their comeback album The Universal Want.

Their latest release is their first studio album for 11 years and has headed straight for the top of the chart.

The Manchester rock band said in a statement: “What can we say? We’re floored by the amazing reception to the new album.

“Huge thanks to everyone who has supported us over the years and for making the wait for this one so worthwhile.”

Pop Smoke’s posthumous album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon came second in the chart ahead of Juice Wrld’s Legends Never Die.

Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent came fourth while Re-Animator by Everything Everything was fifth in the Official Charts Company rankings.

Juice Wrld (Isabel Infantes/PA)

In the singles chart, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion made it three weeks at number one with WAP.

Mood by 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior was second, while Ain’t It Different by British rapper Headie One featuring AJ Tracey and Stormzy came in at number three.

Lighter by Nathan Dawe featuring KSI was fourth while Looking For Me by Paul Woolford, Diplo and Kareen Lomax was fifth.