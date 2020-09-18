Cheer coach Monica Aldama breaks silence on Jerry Harris child abuse charges

Cheer coach Monica Aldama said she is “devastated” after the Netflix show’s star Jerry Harris was charged with producing child sexual abuse images.

Harris, 21, is alleged to have admitted receiving images from “at least between 10-15 other individuals he knew were minors,” according to US prosecutors.

He has been charged with one count of producing child abuse images.

Aldama, a coach on cheerleading docuseries Cheer, reacted to the news on social media.

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces. I am devastated by this shocking, unexpected news,” she wrote.

Aldama added: “Our children must be protected from abuse and exploitation, and I’m praying hard for the victims and everyone affected.”

She also asked fans to respect her privacy as “our family mourns during this heartbreaking time”.

Harris was the breakout star of Cheer, which follows a cheerleading team from Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, as it sought a national title.

As well as the federal child abuse charges, Harris has been sued by twin brothers who accused him of asking for explicit pictures.

If convicted as charged, Harris faces between 15-30 years behind bars.

A Netflix representative said: “Like everyone we are shocked by this news. Any abuse of minors is a terrible crime and we respect the legal process.”