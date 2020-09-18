Cast of Disney’s animated Hercules film to reunite for charity event

The cast of Disney’s 1997 animated Hercules film will reunite in the name of charity.

Tate Donovan – who voiced the legendary hero – will be joined by Susan Egan, who portrayed Hercules’ love interest, Megara, and Danny DeVito, who starred as the warrior’s mentor, Philoctetes.

And Lillias White, LaChanze, Cheryl Freeman and Roz Ryan, who voiced the Muses who narrated the story, will also appear.

Tate Donovan voiced Hercules in Disney’s animated film and will be joined by his co-stars for a virtual reunion (Ian West/PA)

James Woods portrayed lord of the underworld Hades, but is not scheduled to take part. The Oscar-nominated actor has become known for sharing conservative views on Twitter.

Organisers said the Stars In The House event, which supports the Actors Fund and takes place next week, will feature “a night of reminiscing”.

It will also include musical performances and fans tuning in will be able to ask the cast questions about the beloved film.

Musical fantasy Hercules was an animated retelling of the Greek legend and its titular hero, the son of Zeus.

In the film, Hercules is forced to live on Earth as a demi-God after being snatched from Olympus as a baby by Hades.

Its soundtrack featured songs including Go The Distance, Zero To Hero and I Won’t Say (I’m in Love).

Ariana Grande covered I Won’t Say I’m In Love during The Disney Family Singalong earlier this year, leading to a fan petition calling for her to be cast as Meg in the live-action remake.

Joe and Anthony Russo, the filmmakers behind Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War, are set to produce the film but not direct, according to reports.

Other Stars At Home reunions to take place during the pandemic are Melrose Place, Frasier, Glee and 30 Rock.

The Hercules reunion, hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, will take place on September 23.