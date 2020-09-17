Taylor Swift performs stripped-down version of Betty for ACM Awards return

Taylor Swift went back to her roots for a stripped-down performance at the 55th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards.

The superstar took to the stage alone in Nashville, Tennessee, for the TV debut of her single Betty.

With only her guitar for company, Swift wore Khaki trousers and a sparkly top for a performance at the storied Grand Ole Opry.

It was the first time Swift, who began as a country music star before evolving into a pop titan, had performed at the ACM Awards in seven years. She is a two-time winner of the ACM’s entertainer of the year award.

Betty is one of the singles from Swift’s latest album, Folklore.

This year’s ACM Awards took place in Nashville, the home of country music, for the first time. The show was shifted from its original slot in Las Vegas in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

How lucky are we! This year we have not one, but TWO winners for Entertainer of the Year. Congratulations to @ThomasRhett and @CarrieUnderwood! #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/txKWXIiwmW — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) September 17, 2020

There was no audience inside the Grand Ole Opry concert venue or at the Ryman Auditorium and Bluebird Cafe, the other two venues hosting performances.

The biggest prize of the night, entertainer of the year, went to two performers, with Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood both receiving the accolade.

Female artist of the year was awarded to The Bones singer Maren Morris, while best male was won by Luke Combs.

Some of the biggest names in country music performed, including Tim McGraw, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Combs, Dan + Shay and Florida Georgia Line.

And the ACM for Album Of The Year goes to @LukeCombs for his album #WhatYouSeeIsWhatYouGet! ✨ #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/Z5uNb1PeQs — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) September 17, 2020

Gwen Stefani took to the stage with her partner Blake Shelton for a performance of their duet Happy Anywhere.

Host for the evening Keith Urban and pop star Pink performed the TV premiere of their new single One Too Many.

Also among the night’s winners were Dan + Shay, who took home the duo of the year prize while song of the year went to Old Dominion for their hit One Man Band.

Single of the year went to Shelton for God’s Country and album of the year was won by Combs for What You See Is What You Get.