Menu

Advertising

Gigi Hadid shares picture of her baby bump as she prepares to give birth

Showbiz | Published: | Last Updated:

The model is expecting her first child with Zayn Malik.

The Fashion Awards 2016 – London

Gigi Hadid has shared a picture of her baby bump on social media as she prepares to give birth.

Hadid, 25, is expecting her first child, a daughter, with partner Zayn Malik, 27.

The model said the photo was from the 27th week of her pregnancy.

View this post on Instagram

from about 27 wks ?? time flew

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

“Time flew,” she wrote on Instagram.

Hadid confirmed she was expecting in April, telling chat show host Jimmy Fallon she and former One Direction singer Malik were “happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support”.

Los Angeles-born Hadid and Bradford-born Malik have been dating on and off since late 2015.

Earlier on Thursday, Hadid’s father Mohamed shared a message on social media for the unborn baby.

Advertising

One Direction: This Is Us World Premiere – London
Zayn Malik (Ian West/PA)

“Hello little grandchild, it is me, my heart as happy as can be,” he wrote.

“I wish for you the sun & moon, I wish for you a happy time. Know that grandpa’s always here, I’ll do anything, anything for you, my dear.”

The post sparked fan speculation that Hadid had given birth, but he later clarified the baby had not arrived.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News