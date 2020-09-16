Little Mix announce details and release date of new album

Little Mix have said they put “so much emotion and energy” into their new album.

Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards announced details of their sixth studio album, Confetti, due for release on November 6.

Their official Instagram page broke the news with a message that said: “We are soooo happy to share this news with you guys, our new album will be all yours 6th November 2020 and you can pre-order from this Friday.

“So much love, emotion and energy has gone into the making of this record and now the news is out we can finally get excited about it with you!!”

The girl group also shared photos of themselves wearing colourful glitter on their faces.

Little Mix formed on The X Factor in 2011 and have become one of the country’s biggest-selling girl bands.

Last year they cancelled a string of tour dates in Australia and New Zealand to ensure they had time to record the album.

They subsequently cancelled a UK summer tour, including a headline slot at London’s British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, Nelson documented the abuse she received on social media in a programme for the BBC.

It also covered her attempt to take her own life in 2013 after becoming “obsessed” with negative comments.