Linda McCartney images to feature in Beatles book

Previously unpublished images by Linda McCartney will feature in a new book on the Beatles.

The official publication will tell the story, from conversations recorded during the band’s studio sessions, of how the Fab Four created their final studio album, Let It Be.

Filmmaker Peter Jackson, who is making a “fly-on-the-wall” film on the Beatles, has penned a foreword to the book.

Paul and Linda McCartney (PA)

The book’s texts are edited from conversations between John Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney, George Martin and Sir Ringo Starr during three weeks of recording, and culminating in their final rooftop concert, in 1969.

Filmmaker Jackson is bringing out The Beatles: Get Back documentary film – which is also the name of the book – in August next year.

Linda, who died in 1998, became a professional photographer in the mid-1960s, was voted US Female Photographer of the Year in 1967 and was the first female photographer to have her work featured on the cover of Rolling Stone a year later.