Nominees revealed ahead of virtual Inside Soap Awards ceremony

The full list of nominees for the virtual Inside Soap Awards has been revealed.

Members of the public will be able to cast their votes in the 13 categories ahead of the virtual ceremony, which is taking place in November.

The best actress category features stars including Coronation Street’s Jane Danson, who plays Leanne Battersby, and EastEnders star Kellie Bright, who plays Linda Carter.

Emmerdale star Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk) and Hollyoaks’ Imran Adams (Mitchell Deveraux) are shortlisted in the best actor category.

Dominic Brunt (Ian West/PA)

This year’s event will also feature the newly created feel-good moment award.

Other categories include best newcomer, best villain, funniest performance, best partnership and best family.

Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks are shortlisted in the best soap category.

Advertising

Meanwhile Doctors, Home And Away and Neighbours are competing to be named best daytime soap.

Imran Adams (Ian West/PA)

Steven Murphy, editor of Inside Soap magazine, said: “Soaps have been a real source of comfort to people when the rest of the world has seemed strange and scary this year.

“To have our favourite characters in our living room gave us a sense of normality, so we thought it was vital we recognised the huge role soaps have played in our lives by continuing our popular awards through a virtual ceremony.

Advertising

“It’s also important to remember soaps aren’t all shock twists and big explosions of drama.

The ceremony will be in November (Inside Soap)

“They’re life-affirming, and often remind us that there’s always hope, so we wanted to introduce the ‘feel-good moment’ accolade to find out what gave the public a rosy glow in these rather uncomfortable times.”

The ceremony will take place on November 16.

Voting opens to the public at midday on Tuesday.

Read the full Inside Soap Awards feature in the latest issue of Inside Soap magazine, on sale on Tuesday.