Jessie Buckley’s band releases music video paying tribute to NHS workers

Jessie Buckley’s band has released a music video paying tribute to frontline NHS workers.

The song was inspired by a collection of photographs depicting the life of a nurse during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jessie And The Leonards’ song Working On The Frontline is the first release from the album The Song Club, which features a number of artists exploring the theme of frontline workers.

Chernobyl star Buckley said: “I am beyond grateful for absolutely everything the NHS workers have done.

“They are warriors. But being a warrior comes with its own challenges.

“It’s scary, it’s tiring, it’s heartbreaking, it’s lonely, it’s the rawest and strongest of what humanity is.”

She added the song “tells a very honest and raw story of what it has meant to be on the frontline as an NHS worker during the Covid pandemic”.

Advertising

“I hope that we and our governments are awake to the incredible, invaluable force that is the NHS,” Buckley added.

Proceeds raised by the song will go to the Royal College Of Nursing Foundation Covid-19 Support Fund.

The song features vocals from paediatric matron Hannah Grace Deller, who took the photographs which sparked the song.

Her work appeared on Channel 4’s Grayson Art Club.

The Song Club album draws inspiration from Ms Deller’s photographs and features songs by a variety of artists.

Difford recruited names including Nick Heyward, 10cc member Graham Gouldman, country music star Beth Nielsen Chapman, Mark Nevin and Julia Fordham for the project.