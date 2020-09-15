Cardi B and Offset married in secret, but relationship played out in public

For two of the biggest stars in hip-hop, it is perhaps surprising Cardi B and Offset managed to keep news of their wedding a secret for almost a year.

The now-former couple – Cardi B has filed for divorce – tied the knot in a private bedroom ceremony in September 2017, but did not go public with the news until June of the following year.

They welcomed their daughter, two-year-old Kulture, a month later.

The relationship appeared rocky from the outset, and Cardi B admitted they were “breaking up and making up” before getting married – and their union was dogged by accusations of Offset’s infidelity.

She announced they had split in December 2018.

Offset begged for forgiveness in a video shared on Instagram, apologising for “being a selfish, messed-up husband”.

He added: “I was partaking in activity that I shouldn’t have been partaking in, and I apologise.”

Offset also crashed Cardi B’s headline set at the Rolling Loud music festival in Los Angeles, pulling out a sign made of roses that read: “Take me back Cardi.”

He grabbed a mic and said, “I just want to tell you I’m sorry, babe.” The stunt worked and Cardi B took him back. She later urged her fans not to “bash” the rapper.

Away from her tumultuous personal life, Cardi B’s career continued to thrive.

From being a cast member on reality TV Love & Hip Hop: New York, she became one of the biggest stars in rap, leveraging her colourful personality to build a fanbase on social media.

She won the Grammy for best rap album in 2019 for her debut effort Invasion Of Privacy.

The Bronx-born star, a former stripper, returned to her roots when starring alongside Jennifer Lopez in 2019 comedy-drama Hustlers, which told the story of New York strippers attempting to make money following the financial crash.

Offset too is hugely successful, as part of hip-hop group Migos alongside Takeoff and Quavo.

Cardi B celebrated her second wedding anniversary with a post on Instagram last year. Alongside a picture of the pair together, she wrote: “We keep learning and growing. That’s what marriage about.”

However, the marriage now seems to be over for good. Cardi B filed for divorce in Georgia on Tuesday, describing their relationship as “irretrievably broken”.

And there are “no prospects for a reconciliation”, court papers say.